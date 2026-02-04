Fujiyama Power Systems net profit jumps over two-fold in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Fujiyama Power Systems on Wednesday said its net profit climbed more than two-fold to Rs 67.3 crore in the December 2025 quarter compared to a year ago, on the back of higher revenues.

It registered a net profit of Rs 30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, a company statement showed.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 588.5 crore in the latest third quarter from Rs 338.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director, said, "By bringing solar cell manufacturing in-house, Fujiyama is strengthening supply-chain reliability, reducing dependence on imported cells and improving visibility and control over input costs...As we move ahead, our priorities remain centred on expanding capacity, deepening backward integration, strengthening distribution and improving operational efficiency." The company has recently commissioned a 1-GW solar cell manufacturing facility at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of around Rs 300 crore.

The facility has been aligned with Fujiyama's existing manufacturing footprint, where the company currently operates 1.6 GW of solar panel capacity, including 1.2 GW located at Dadri.

The entire solar cell output from the new plant will be utilised for captive consumption, supporting greater integration between cell and module manufacturing.

Fujiyama Power Systems is one of India's leading providers of rooftop solar solutions, inverters, lithium and tubular batteries, chargers and power-electronics systems. With 29 years of operating experience, the company combines strong engineering capabilities with an integrated manufacturing model spanning four facilities across Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and a 2-GW fully integrated SPGS (Solar Power Generating System) expansion at Ratlam. PTI KKS HVA