FundsIndia crosses Rs 20,000 cr in assets under management

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Digital wealth management platform FundsIndia on Tuesday said it has crossed Rs 20,000 crore in assets under management.

FundsIndia’s growth trajectory reflects consistent expansion across retail investors, partner ecosystem, and private wealth clients, strengthening its position in the wealth management space, the platform said in a statement.

“With strong institutional support and a clear vision to blend technology with human touch, we are poised to further scale our digital-first model and deliver integrated wealth strategies that empower investors nationwide,” Akshay Sapru, Group CEO, FundsIndia, said.

FundsIndia is committed to evolving into a full-service wealth management platform, a go-to destination for every investor seeking comprehensive wealth management solutions, Sapru said.