Funskool India elevates K A Shabir as its CEO

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Funskool India, the toy manufacturer promoted by tyre major MRF Group, has elevated K A Shabir as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Prior to the new role, he was serving Funskool India as its Vice-President International business, manufacturing, factory operations and new product development.

Under his leadership, Funskool is poised to drive innovation in product development, explore new markets, with more marquee customers from across the globe, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Funskool pioneered the concept of quality and safety in toys and has been instrumental in raising the standards of toys in India. To lead this 39-year old organisation which has many firsts to its credit at a time when it is expanding rapidly, is an honour", Shabir said, on his new role. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH