Funskool India launches new range of toys for toddlers

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Toy manufacturer Funskool, a group company of city-headquartered tyre major MRF Group, has launched a new range of toys and games across categories for children up to the age of 14 years.

Priced between Rs 299 and Rs 2,499, the products launched are aimed at entertaining as well as educating the kids, the company said.

"Funskool is known for prioritising holistic development of children while developing any new product. These 18 products are no different. Our in-house design team has ensured that children experience fun and also learn while playing with our products," Funskool India Ltd CEO R Jeswant said in a press release on Friday.

Funskool, which commenced commercial operations in 1987, boasts state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Goa and at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu. PTI VIJ ANE