Further tariff hike needed for financial stability: Airtel MD Vittal

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Barely a few months of raising mobile tariff and registering a record average revenue per user (ARPU), Bharti Airtel has said that further rise is necessary for the financial stability of the sector.

Speaking during the company's earnings call, Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal said the company is lowering investment in the network but the focus will be on building transmission capacity, bridging gap in the consumer experience and expansion of home broadband services.

Further, Vittal announced that Airtel will exit from the wholesale voice and messaging business, which is part of its global business portfolio.

"We believe that our capex for the current year will be lower than FY24 and this will continue to unwind in FY26. Our focused investment approach to building digital capabilities is now paying off. Finally I want to underscore that ARPU India continues to be the lowest globally...

"Tariff repair is needed some more for the industry to be financially stable and deliver reasonable returns on a sustained basis," Vittal said.

The company, along with its private peers, had increased tariffs in the range of 10-21 per cent from July.

"Within the global segment, we have two parts, commodity, voice and messaging, as well as monetisation of cable investments. Within global is wholesale, commodity, voice messaging (business). A very significant part of this is very low-margin business.

"We have made a decision to exit this low-margin business, which will have an impact on the top line in the coming quarters. It will take about six months to have this for this to play out. But let me underscore that the exit in this business will have really no impact on EBITDA," Vittal said.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,134.6 crore, boosted by consolidation of the Indus Tower business and benefits of tariff hikes flowing into the quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,876.4 crore in the year-ago period.

India's second-largest telecom company posted quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 45,129.3 crore, about 19 per cent higher than Rs 37,899.5 crore it posted in the year-ago period.

The ARPU -- a key financial performance metric, rose to Rs 245 in the December quarter from Rs 208 in the year-ago period.

"ARPU drivers, on an underlying basis, remain intact. These are basically features for the smartphone upgrades, pre-paid to post-paid upgrades, data monetisation and growth of international expansion continues as planned," Vittal said.

Talking about capex, he said there has been a reduction in capex as per the guidance given by the company.

"For us radio, which has been a substantial part of our capex. This one has decelerated very significantly and we expect it to continue to decelerate next year. We are not putting any investments in 4G capacity. All we're doing is a few more 5G radios. Where capex continues to be deployed, one of the big components is transport," Vittal said.

He said whether it is broadband, B2B or the mobile business, the core network tends to be a small component of the capex.

"There are other places where we deploy capital. One is homes, which are getting its due share. In fact, we are keen to spend more," Vittal said.

Bharti Airtel's capex during the quarter has dropped about 22.5 per cent to about Rs 9,161 crore from around Rs 11,833 it invested in the year-ago period.

The company had invested around Rs 48,927 crore in 2024. In the nine months of the current financial year, Airtel has invested about Rs 27,890 crore.

The company has seen an increase in the free cash flow, which Vittal said will be mainly utilised for lowering debt and increasing dividends.

"Opportunities for free cash flow, I think will be some amount of deleveraging, which will continue. There will be a step up of dividend for sure, and that is a second area of free cash flow," Vittal added. PTI PRS TRB