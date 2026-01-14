Fusion CX acquires Latin American BPO

Kolkata Jan 14 (PTI) Customer experience company Fusion CX on Wednesday announced the acquisition of El Salvador-based Skycom BPO to strengthen its presence in the Latin American market.

The acquisition, which adds approximately USD 25 million in annualised topline revenue to Fusion CX, marks a strategic expansion into the nearshore delivery ecosystem, a statement said.

Skycom BPO operates across Latin America, including the Caribbean, and serves sectors such as telecom, utilities, BFSI, and digital-first enterprises, it said.

"Nearshore delivery has become a strategic priority for global enterprises seeking resilient and culturally aligned CX operations. This move reinforces our long-term commitment to building a globally integrated delivery network," Fusion CX CEO Pankaj Dhanuka said.

The integration will allow Fusion CX to leverage Skycom's bilingual talent base to support high-volume programs for North American and international clients, said the company, which is planning to hit the capital market.

Following the deal, Skycom's operations will be merged into Fusion CX's global framework, which currently spans 40 delivery centres in 15 countries, it said.

Headquartered in Kolkata and Atlanta, Fusion CX employs over 20,000 people and provides support in 25 languages, it added. PTI BSM SOM