Fusion CX expands operations in Belize with USD 17-19mn investment

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) Fusion CX, a Kolkata-based customer experience and business process management solutions provider with 30 delivery centres in 15 countries, is investing USD 17-19 million in Belize, a central American country, to bolster its global operations.

Founded by Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, Fusion CX has a significant presence in India with 8,000-10,000 employees. The company, which employs over 17,000 people worldwide, has embarked on a two-phase expansion in Belize.

"The first phase involved the acquisition of RCC BPO, a nearshore BPO with a seating capacity of 2,000, in March 2024 at a cost of USD 10-12 million. The second phase is the establishment of a new centre with a capacity of 1,500 seats, which will require an investment of USD 5-7 million," Manish Jain, the company's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, told PTI.

This acquisition marks the 14th takeover for Fusion CX since its inception in 2004. The new facility in Belize was inaugurated by Prime Minister John Briceno, reflecting his commitment to develop the IT and business process services industry in the country, formerly known as British Honduras.

"The combined investment in the acquisition and new centre in Belize will be between USD 17-19 million. We are committed to furthering the collaboration between India and Belize," Jain said.

Fusion CX is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to deliver next-generation customer experiences.

Its subsidiary in Kolkata, which boasts a team of 100 engineers and experts, is developing innovative solutions that will enable Fusion CX to offer integrated customer service. These solutions aim at enhancing customer satisfaction and driving business growth.

In India, the company operates centres in Chennai, Mumbai, and Noida, outside of Kolkata.

In West Bengal, Fusion CX has BPO delivery centres in Howrah, Kalyani, and Durgapur, with an upcoming delivery unit in Siliguri.

Globally, the company operates centres in North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Southeast Asia, which deliver customer experience services in over 30 languages. PTI BSM NN