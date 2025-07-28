Fusion CX expands Philippines operations, opens new centres in Manila, Legazpi City

Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) Customer experience services provider Fusion CX on Monday announced the expansion of its operations in the Philippines with the launch of two new facilities in Manila and Legazpi City, having over 1,000 delivery seats.

The company has invested USD 4.5-5 million in setting up the two centres, it said in a statement.

Fusion CX, which recently filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an IPO, said the expansion underscores its long-term commitment to the Philippines, where it has completed 15 years of operations.

The Kolkata-headquartered company, founded in 2004, has a presence in 15 countries with 40 delivery centres and a workforce of 20,000.

The Manila centre offers 836 seats, while the Legazpi City facility has 275 seats, significantly strengthening Fusion CX's delivery capabilities, alongside existing centres in Cebu and Silang, the statement said.

The Manila centre also houses an AI solutions command hub powered by subsidiary Omind, offering real-time agent assistance, conversational AI, accent harmonisation, sentiment analysis, analytics, and automation.

Fusion CX said its new facilities are designed to foster inclusive growth, enable decentralised talent development, and enhance client delivery through tech-driven solutions. PTI BSM SOM