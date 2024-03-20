Fusion CX forays into the South Indian market with a new facility in TN

Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI) Business process management company Fusion CX has inaugurated its new facility here bolstering its growth plans besides generating employment opportunities in the region, the company said on Wednesday.

The facility, spread across 12,000 sq ft in Ambattur, here would be able to accommodate 650 employees in two shifts. It also marks the company's foray into the South Indian market.

As part of the expansion programme, Focus CX said it has recruited 150 employees and plans to add another 500 taking the overall employee base of the company in the country beyond the 10,000 mark by June.

"We are delighted to be expanding our presence in India with the launch of a new facility in Chennai. This market will be pivotal in customer delivery as the right talent mix is readily available," company Executive Vice President and Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences, Amitabh Vartak said in a company statement today.

"Being the hub of innovation, Chennai promises companies like Fusion CX a pool of interesting talent who bring passion and vigor to the job from day one. We are confident that this move will further bolster our growth plans in India and globally," Vartak said.

The Chennai facility is equipped with advanced technology offering technical support, and a range of services in healthcare, banking, financial services, insurance, and retail sectors.

"India will continue to play an important role in enhancing our overall customer experience. We will continue to invest and strengthen our footprint in India, focusing on entering key markets that will generate significant employment opportunities for people nationwide," Fusion Co-Founder Kishore Saraogi. PTI VIJ SS