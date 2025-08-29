Fusion CX opens 350-seat Bengaluru delivery centre

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) Fusion CX, a Kolkata-based global provider of customer experience and BPO solutions, on Friday announced the launch of a 350-plus seat delivery centre in Bengaluru.

The 15,260 sq ft facility will support telecom, fintech, e-commerce and premium retail programmes, the company said in a statement.

“Bengaluru is the heart of India’s technology and innovation landscape. This facility focuses on supporting our clients with scalable, high-quality CX in a modern, employee-focused environment,” Chairman, MD & CEO Pankaj Dhanuka said.

The Bengaluru facility has a capacity of 352 seats, and currently employs over 230 people across delivery, training and management functions.

Fusion CX has over 20,000 employees across 40 delivery centres in 15 countries, it said.