Fusion CX opens 54,000 sq ft delivery centre in Bengal's Siliguri

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) IPO-bound global customer experience company Fusion CX has opened a 54,000 sq ft delivery centre in West Bengal’s Siliguri, strengthening its presence in India, officials said.

The facility, inaugurated by West Bengal IT and Electronics Minister Babul Supriyo along with Fusion CX co-founders, will serve as a hub for e-commerce and retail support, focusing on both customer and seller experience, they said.

The 1,000-seat (around 3,000 shift seats) centre will also provide omnichannel solutions across voice, email, chat, social and in-app messaging.

“Siliguri’s rise as a customer experience hub is a milestone for the state, creating large-scale employment opportunities and showcasing Bengal’s growing strength in the IT and BPM sectors,” Supriyo said.

Fusion CX, which has filed the DRHP with plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore, said the expansion highlights Siliguri’s potential as a gateway city with a strong talent pool and educational base, making it well-positioned for scaling digital-first and knowledge-driven services.

“The Siliguri expansion underscores Fusion CX’s commitment to creating a next-generation hub for e-commerce CX and advanced data-driven services,” Pankaj Dhanuka, co-founder, chairman, managing director and CEO of Fusion CX, said.

Fusion CX is a global provider of customer experience and BPO solutions, with over 20,000 employees across 40 delivery centres in 15 countries. PTI BSM RBT