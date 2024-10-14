Future Blockchain Summit 2024: Blockchain, crypto leaders discuss advancements, opportunities

Dubai: Participants from across the global blockchain and cryptocurrency community gathered at the Future Blockchain Summit 2024 to explore the latest advancements and opportunities within the blockchain ecosystem.

The event features a series of sessions under the theme ‘Investments in Blockchain & Gaming.

Marwan AlZarouni, CEO of AI, Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism led a session, highlighting Dubai’s leadership in AI and blockchain innovation, as well as its approach to AI. "Here, you can engage with us and our regulators to bring your projects to life. If it can’t be done anywhere else in the world, it can be done here,” he said.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman & CEO, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), talked about the potential impact of AI, crypto and gaming in the future of trade.

"I think from 2026 you won't recognise your life. It will continue to change. Security will be the deciding factor of how far we go, but automated systems, AI and blockchain would be very well embraced," he said.

The accelerated institutional adoption of blockchain technology was a key focus area. John Fan, Venture Partner, Inception Capital, USA, Marcel Kasumovich, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Coinbase Asset Management, Oliver von Wolff, Founder & CEO, Helion Edge, UAE and According to Mansoor Madhavji, Partner, Blockchain Founders Fund, UAE, "the UAE is rapidly becoming a global hub for blockchain innovation, with key industry players and potential founders converging here, especially during major conferences." Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer, Toobit shed light on the investment opportunities in blockchain technology. Projects are increasingly using blockchain to fractionalise traditionally illiquid assets such as real estate and commodities, making them accessible to a broader audience, he said.

"Today, crypto is not just an asset class, it is a growing community. Geographically, we see regions like Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa becoming key players in driving innovation and creating new crypto markets," Williams said.

Meanwhile, Blowfish Studios, a fully-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands, showcased their AAA open-world space adventure with integrated blockchain technology as well as a new cooperative game mode where players can team up to complete objectives online, offering attendees a hands-on experience of the future of blockchain gaming.