Future Consumer gets extension till Dec 31 to convene AGM

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Debt-ridden Future Consumer Ltd has received extension till December 31 from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to convene its annual general meeting for financial year 2024-25.

Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013, mandates a company to hold AGM every year, within six months from the date of closing of financial year. Moreover, there should not be a gap of more than 15 months between two AGMs.

However, the section also empowers RoC to extend by a period not exceeding three months, if a company applies for extension.

"The RoC Mumbai, Maharashtra vide its letter dated December 2, 2025, has granted an extension of 3 months from 30.09.2025 for holding of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company for financial year 2024-25 i.e. on or before 31st December, 2025," Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) said in a regulatory filing.

FCL had filed an application on November 29, 2025 requesting an extension of time to convene AGM.

The FMCG arm of debt-ridden Future Group has defaulted total Rs 575.81 crore on payment of interest, repayment of principal amount on loans from banks, financial institutions and unlisted debt securities as at September-end 2025.

The company had defaulted Rs 303.35 crore on loans and revolving facilities like cash credit from banks and financial institutions as of September 30, 2025. This includes both bank repayment and interest default.

FCL is in the business of manufacturing, branding and distributing FMCG food and processed food products.

FCL is in the business of manufacturing, branding and distributing FMCG food and processed food products.

It was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail under a Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.