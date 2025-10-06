Future Consumer's total loan default at Rs 575.81 crore by September end

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has defaulted on the payment of Rs 575.81 crore in interest and principal amount as of September 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing.

FCL, the FMCG arm of the debt-ridden Future Group, has defaulted on loans and revolving facilities, including cash credit, amounting to Rs 303.35 crore as of September 30, 2025. This includes both bank repayment and interest default.

The company has also defaulted on the total outstanding debt of Rs 272.46 crore, raised through unlisted debt securities like NCDs and NCRPs, FCL stated in the exchange filing.

This includes a principal outstanding of Rs 158.82 crore and accrued interest of Rs 113.64 crore.

FCL added that the "company is planning/working for Asset Monetization and Debt Reduction over the period in this year".

FCL is in the business of manufacturing, branding and distributing FMCG food and processed food products.

It was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail under a Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020. PTI KRH MR