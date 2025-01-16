Future Generali Life Insurance launches multicap new fund offer

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Future Generali India Life Insurance on Thursday said it has launched the Future Multicap Equity Fund to promote long-term capital appreciation.

The fund will be benchmarked against the Nifty 500 to represent its broad-based equities exposure, with a Fund Management Charge (FMC) of 1.35 per cent. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will close on January 31, the company said in a statement.

"As investment preferences shift towards more dynamic strategies, we are proud to present the launch of the Multicap Equity Fund," Alok Rungta, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Future Generali India Life Insurance, said.

"This fund illustrates our commitment to offering value and ensuring portfolio diversity in a dynamic financial landscape," Rungta added.

*** Suzlon Group completes task of testing blades for We4Ce * Suzlon Group on Thursday said it has completed a task to test blades for Netherland-based wind energy player We4Ce.

The company executed the testing process at its Blade Test Centre Gujarat (BTCG) located near Vadodara in Gujarat, it said in a statement.

The certification process involved comprehensive testing, including static load, dual-axis fatigue, and simulated 20-year lifecycle performance tests.

The blade achieved 90 per cent of the extreme values in compliance with IEC 61400-5 Ed. 2020 standards, setting a benchmark for excellence in the wind energy sector, the company said. PTI ABI HG SHW