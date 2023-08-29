Future of statistics is data science: NSS DG

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) With the intervention of Information Technology (IT) in statistical sciences, the future of statistics now is the data science, Director General of National Sample Survey (NSS) Bivas Chaudhuri said on Tuesday.

He said that post the COVID pandemic, IT intervention has altered the role of a statistician.

Speaking at the convocation of the International Statistical Education Centre (ISEC), an associate of the Indian Statistical Institute, Chaudhuri said "The future of statistics now is the data science. Post-pandemic and IT intervention, the role of the statistician has changed.

"The new data tells me unless we become IT savvy and do handshaking with the data scientists, the job of the statistician will be limited", he said.

Chaudhuri, a statistician himself, said that demand for data is ever-increasing.

Policies of the government need data and should serve a particular goal, he added.

"In today's world, data-driven policy is important", Chaudhuri noted.

NSS is under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

ISEC handed over diplomas to students from Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Liberia after they completed a ten-month course titled 'Statistical Theory and Applications'. PTI dc RG