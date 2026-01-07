FutureCure Health completes Rs 104-cr funding round

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) FutureCure Health Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has completed a Rs 104-crore funding round led by Carnelian Asset Management LLP, with participation from other marquee investors.

The fresh funds will help in expanding access to diagnosis and treatment of vertigo, the company said in a statement.

The latest fundraising follows an earlier USD 4 million round in 2022, backed by Kotak Alternate Asset Management, RVCF Ventures, and Unicorn India Ventures, it added.

FutureCure runs NeuroEquilibrium, a wholly-owned subsidiary that operates a chain of vertigo and dizziness diagnostic and rehabilitation clinics.

"This funding has reinforced our conviction that globally relevant healthcare technologies can be built in India," FutureCure Health founder Rajneesh Bhandari said.

FutureCure Health founder Anita Bhandari said the company's work with over 1.5 lakh patients proved that accurate diagnosis changes outcomes, and the funding would help the company take specialised vertigo care global. PTI RKL BAL BAL