FY26-27 will be an important milestone: AM International chairman Ashwin Muthiah

Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) The financial year 2026-27 would be an important milestone for AM International, which manages various businesses across fertilisers, petrochemicals and speciality chemicals in Tamil Nadu, a top official said on Saturday.

AM International Founder-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said the financial year 2025-26 has been a year of measured recalibration as some industries benefited from strong domestic demand while others naturally corrected after the extraordinary highs experienced during the pandemic years.

"What reassures me is that our institutional resilience remains strong, while our net worth continues on its upward trajectory. This speaks to the fundamental robustness of the group," he said in a company statement here on Saturday.

The operational discipline spanning CAPEX-led project execution, cost efficiency and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) - oriented processes helped the company navigate a complex environment with confidence. "It has reinforced the trust that stakeholders, partners and communities place in us," he noted.

Under the Fertilisers business, the company operates Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation (popularly known as SPIC Ltd) while Manali Petrochemicals Ltd caters to the petrochemicals segment. AM International runs the Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (TFL), engaged in the manufacturing of Soda Ash while another group entity Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd manufactures Caustic Soda and chlorine.

"Our priorities across SPIC, TFL, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd and Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd remain consistent and tightly aligned with our long-term strategy", he said.

Commenting on the performance, Muthiah said the capacity expansion taken up by Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd is on schedule. "Production will increase from 75,000 metric tonne to 200,000 metric tonne by November 2026 and then scale further to 275,000 metric tonne," he said.

Muthiah said, "We are expanding propylene glycol production capacity at Tamilnadu Petroproducts and accelerating the growth of PennWhite's speciality chemicals in India. Collectively, these initiatives strengthen our supply chains, enhance product availability for long-term partners and position us competitively in the market." On Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Community initiatives, he said through the AM Foundation (the CSR division), the group continues to focus on primary healthcare, sanitation and wellness programmes, particularly for women and children. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH