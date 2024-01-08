Fybros expects Rs 100 cr turnover from its recently launched electrical fan vertical by next fiscal

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Electrical solutions provider Fybros on Monday said it is expecting a turnover of Rs 100 crore by the next fiscal from its recently launched vertical of electrical fans.

The company's total turnover in the previous fiscal was Rs 850 crore.

The electrical solutions provider last week unveiled a range of fans, including a diverse range of ceiling, bladeless, portable, ventilation, and exhaust fans.

The addition of fans to Fybros' portfolio is a strategic move to cater to the increasing demand of consumers for quality products and establish the brand as a comprehensive solution provider for all electrical requirements, the company said.

"We are expecting a turnover of Rs 100 crore from this new vertical by fiscal year 2024-25," Parasmal Jain, Director at Fybros, said.

The company has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent from the last three years, he said, adding that "we have a combined turnover of Rs 850 crore for the last year".

The expansion of the product portfolio is aimed at reaching a wider consumer base, the company said.

Fybros said that its brushless direct current (BLDC) fans are engineered for energy efficiency, delivering substantial savings in the long run while maintaining high efficiency, stability, and exceptional performance.

Initially available in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh West, and Gujarat, the company said its range of fans is slated for a nationwide rollout through leading e-commerce platforms.

Fybros electrical products range comprises wires and cables, switches and accessories and switchgears to lighting systems, as per the company. PTI IAS BAL BAL