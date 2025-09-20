G Square expands footprint with new residential project in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Real estate developer G Square has launched the 'Tranquil Phase III' project in Uthandi, East Coast Road, expanding its footprint in the region, a top official said on Saturday.
This is an exclusive residential project, spread across 12.74 acres of land, and offers 127 ready-to-build villa plots to prospective buyers.
Commenting on the launch of the project, company Founder and Managing Director, Bala Ramajayam said, "At G Square, we are committed to delivering projects that seamlessly combine convenience, comfort and long-term value. Tranquil Phase 3 reflects this vision by offering not just residential plots but a complete community that promises premium amenities, excellent connectivity to IT corridors and business hubs." "With this development, we aim to give homebuyers the rare opportunity to build their dream villa in one of Chennai's most exclusive neighbourhoods, while ensuring strong value appreciation and an unmatched lifestyle," he said in a company statement here on Saturday.
Twin villa plots are priced from Rs 99 lakh, while elite plots measuring 2,400 sq ft begin at Rs 1.44 crore onwards. The first 15 bookings are eligible for an early bird price of Rs 5,999 per sq ft, the company said. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB