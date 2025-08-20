G Square Group launches twin premium plotted projects in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI) Real estate developer G Square Group launched two premium plotted development projects in Puzhal and Medavakkam, marking its expansion in the northern and southern parts of the city.

The project in Puzhal, branded G Square Northern Crown, offers plots starting from 650 sq ft, priced at Rs 7,999 per sq ft. In Medavakkam, a key residential hub in South Chennai, the G Square Southern Crown project features plots from 1,057 sq ft, priced at Rs 6,499 per sq ft, the city-based company said in a release on Wednesday.

The group is also offering plot-plus-villa packages, starting at Rs 75 lakh in Puzhal and Rs 1 crore in Medavakkam.

"With the twin launches of Northern Crown in Puzhal and Southern Crown in Medavakkam, we are introducing a first-of-its-kind offering in Chennai's premium plotted communities across both the North and South growth corridors," said G Square Group Founder and Managing Director Bala Ramajayam.