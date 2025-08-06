G Square launches customisable plot model for homebuyers

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Real estate developer G Square on Wednesday announced the launch of its customisable plot model initiative, aimed at helping customers build homes tailored to their specific needs.

Aligned with its brand promise—Your Home, Your Dream, Your Choice—the Chennai-based company said the initiative enables buyers to construct homes on their plots based on their lifestyle, budget, and vision.

Upon receiving Expressions of Interest (EoIs), a dedicated G Square team will work closely with buyers to understand their preferences. These inputs are then shared with the layout design team, which prepares a master plan reflecting each customer’s unique requirements, said a press release.

This approach ensures optimal land utilisation, better community planning, and full alignment with the buyer’s expectations, it added.

Commenting on the launch, G Square Group Founder and Managing Director Bala Ramajayam said, "We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued interest, trust, and overwhelming support. Their enthusiasm and confidence in our customisable plot model have been instrumental in shaping our projects and inspiring us to raise the bar in plotted development." Currently, construction is underway in Medavakkam and Puzhal in Chennai, while similar projects are being developed in Kovilpalayam and Karumathampatti in Coimbatore.

The company also plans to expand the initiative to Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and other key markets.