G Square unveils premium residential plots project in Porur

Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI) Real estate developer G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has unveiled its latest premium residential plots in Porur here with prices ranging between Rs 4,290 and Rs 6,000 per sq ft, a top official said here on Tuesday.

The project spread across 19.35 acres of land adjacent to the Chennai Bypass Service road would also have a provision for a school in the premises. It is also close to several educational institutions, Information Technology offices like DLF, RMZ, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) among others, the official added.

The project named 'G Square Aranya' offers "a seamless, luxurious lifestyle, reflecting our commitment to deliver world-class residential and commercial communities in prime locations. With exceptional connectivity, premium amenities and a secure environment, we are confident this project will provide an unmatched living experience for families and investors alike," Managing Director of the company, Bala Ramajeyam said in a statement.

The project would be equipped with a host of features including underground electricity connection, storm water drainage facility, 24x7 CCTV surveillance, blacktop internal roads with street lights among others, the statement said.