G Srinivasa Raghavan is new chairman of NEXUS Automotive

Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Chief Executive Officer and Global President of TVS Mobility, G Srinivasa Raghavan has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, NEXUS Automotive International.

NEXUS is a global automotive aftermarket community comprising over 468 distributor members, 9,953 retail stores affiliated to 138 countries and allied with 90 global manufacturers.

According to a press release, it is for the first time, an Indian leader is taking a global responsibility in the automotive aftermarket reflecting the role of India in the global economy.

"Raghavan's appointment aligns perfectly with our core values and our commitment to investing in and supporting activities in fast-growing markets," said NEXUS Automotive International CEO Gael Escribe.

"His leadership will drive us forward and embark on a new decade of global reinforcement. Our new motto, Brightening our Future, encapsulates our vision for growth and innovation in the coming decades," he said.

On taking over as the Chairman, G Srinivasa Raghavan said,"I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for NEXUS. We are poised to strengthen our position as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry, facing major challenges head-on." "Innovation in a fast transformation industry is a key answer to take benefits from rising opportunities," Raghavan, also the Managing Director of Ki Mobility Solutions, said.

From business growth to disruptive initiatives and investments, NEXUS is a key player in the automotive aftermarket industry transformation, NEXUS said on its website. The consolidated turnover of NEXUS was more than Euro 42 billion in 2023, it added.