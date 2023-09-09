G20 declaration a welcome call for comprehensive, diverse actions for global community: Mahindra Gr MD & CEO Anish Shah

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The G20 declaration is a welcome call for comprehensive and diverse actions for the global community in the context of several complex challenges facing the world, Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The declaration "marks a fitting culmination of not just India's energetic presidency but also its enhanced standing on the global stage that deftly steered the G20 presidency towards consensus within its diverse membership", he said in a statement.

"In the context of the several complex challenges facing the world, the declaration is a welcome call for comprehensive and diverse actions for the global community, that if followed, can truly move the world towards inclusive and sustainable growth with peace and prosperity for all," Shah asserted.

He further said,"No prior G20 Declaration has been as comprehensive as this one." Besides, Shah said,"Many of the actions exhorted by the declaration – such as clean energy transitions, advancing financial inclusion, technological transformation, designing a circular economy and gender equality - resonate strongly with the Mahindra Group." This is the first time that India hosted the big-ticket summit. After assuming presidency of the bloc on December 1 last year, India held around 200 meetings related to G20 across the country on a range of its priority areas.

Advertisment

G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, US and the European Union (EU).

Besides the G20 member nations, India has invited leaders of Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Oman, Nigeria and the Netherlands as guests to the summit. PTI MSS RKL ANU ANU