G20 Declaration embodies 'One Family, One Earth, One Future' vision: N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The G20 Declaration embodies the 'One Family, One Earth, One Future' vision and inclusion of the African Union in the global economic forum grouping will greatly intensify partnership with the continent, B20 Chair N Chandrasekaran said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Declaration is also "a momentous milestone of our Presidency of the G20 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said Chandrasekaran, who is also the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

"B20 India warmly welcomes the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 grouping. With Africa's voice as part of the global economic forum, partnership with the continent will be greatly intensified," he said.

Human capital development, agricultural and industrial transformation, and trade facilitation to make Africa a common market are inclusive aspects of the declaration, Chandrasekaran added.

Advertisment

He asserted that the Digital Public infrastructure and the headroom for additional capital raising are "pioneering aspects of the declaration".

"The focus on climate change and the commitment of major economies to phase down fossil fuel power generation is a large step in the right direction to protect the Earth," Chandrasekaran said while congratulating India on "these landmark outcomes".

Industry body Assocham said the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted with consensus on a wide range of issues confronting the global economic and geo-political environment is a reflection of India's clout as an influential economic and strategic power, which continues to grow under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

''The G20 Summit under India's Presidency has delivered a fair and candid vision to the members, reminding them about their global responsibility to work for sustainable and equitable growth and navigate the headwinds, including the cost of living crisis in several major economies and supply chain disruptions because of geopolitical reasons," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said. PTI RKL RSN BAL BAL