G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meet to begin in Goa on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Over 100 delegates from G20 countries will participate in the two-day Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting beginning on Wednesday in Goa to deliberate on building global cooperation toward sustainable and clean energy development.

Advertisment

The 4th ETWG meeting under India's G20 presidency will be chaired by Union Power Secretary Pawan Agarwal, a power ministry statement said.

Union New & Renewable Energy Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Union Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, will also be part of the meeting.

There are six priority areas outlined under India’s G20 presidency.

Advertisment

These are -- energy transitions through addressing technology gaps; low-cost financing for energy transitions; energy security and diversified supply chains; energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions, and responsible consumption; fuels for Future (3F); and universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

The 4th ETWG meeting follows the meetings in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, and Mumbai to identify and promote best practices, policies, and innovative approaches that support a just and inclusive energy transition.

The key highlight of the 4th ETWG meeting will be detailed discussions on the draft Ministerial Communique, which is under discussion and will be further firmed up.

The 14th edition of CEM(Clean Energy Ministerial) is simultaneously being organized by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Department of Science and Technology in Goa from July 19-23. The theme of CEM is ‘Advancing Clean Energy Together.’ PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU