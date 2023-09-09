G20 leaders commit to address skill gaps, promote decent work

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The G20 member countries on Saturday agreed to address skill gaps, promote decent work and ensure inclusive social protection policies for all.

They also agreed to consider portability of social security benefits through bilateral and multilateral agreements; and increasing efforts for the elimination of child and forced labour along global value chains.

Towards this aim, according to the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, the member countries emphasised the efforts to map global skill gaps and the development of the G20 policy priorities to address skill gaps globally.

This can be done by strengthening national statistical data, and extending the coverage of the ILO (International Labour Organisation) and OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) skills for jobs databases to the member countries.

"We commit to addressing skill gaps, promoting decent work and ensuring inclusive social protection policies for all….We commit to effectively addressing global skills for sustainable and inclusive economic development,” the declaration said.

They also expressed their commitment for working towards ensuring well-managed, regular and skills-based migration pathways, besides supporting progress on the implementation of the UN Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions.

“We commit to consider the development of an international reference classification of occupations by skill and qualification requirements to facilitate cross-country comparability and mutual recognition of skills and qualifications,” it said.

Welcoming the comprehensive toolkit with adaptable frameworks for designing and introducing digital upskilling and reskilling programmes, it said that the G20 countries aimed to achieve sustainably financed universal social protection coverage.

The members extended their support to progress on the implementation of the UN Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions.

According to the declaration, the members agreed to ensure adequate social protection and decent working conditions for gig and platform workers. PTI RR MR