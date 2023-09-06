G20 Summit: Delhi airport forms team to monitor flight arrivals, departures

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it has formed a team of senior officials to monitor arrival and departure operations related to the G20 Summit.

Advertisment

The summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

In a release, DIAL said it has meticulously organised a range of provisions at the airport for the delegates attending the summit.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has "formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates", the release said.

Advertisment

The airport operator is working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi Government to provide necessary support for guest facilities.

Standees and cutouts have been set up featuring information about the summit to passengers. For the summit, artistic designer fountains, sculptures, and decorative flowerpots have been installed along the adjacent roads of the airport, the release said.

Among others, the terminals have been adorned with impactful hoardings, it added.

Advertisment

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

DIAL is a consortium led by the GMR Group.

Meanwhile, airlines are offering a waiver of charges for passengers planning to reschedule their travel dates as scores of flights are likely to be affected during the four days from September 8 in connection with the summit.

Advertisment

"Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not provide details about the number of flights that are likely to be affected.

"Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance," the statement said. On August 26, DIAL said it has received requests from airlines for the cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the summit. PTI RAM SHW