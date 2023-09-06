G20 Summit: India to showcase tech prowess, Ask GITA application, DPI juggernaut at Digital India experience zone

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) India is gearing up for a grand display of its digital prowess during the upcoming G20 Summit, with showcase of its tech advancements and flagship platforms like Aadhaar and UPI, while an all-new GITA application is expected to be another draw for visiting delegates.

Delegates visiting the Digital India experience zone at the G20 Summit venue in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan will get a chance to discover the GITA application and seek answers to life's deeper questions inspired by Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, a senior official from IT Ministry said.

'Ask GITA' application will provide a platform where visitors can seek answers to questions surrounding life in alignment with the revered holy book.

Users can also interact to see how the Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC collaborates with seller, customers and network providers on a large scale at the kiosk.

A mega display of Digital India's iconic journey will take visitors through the major milestones since 2014, bringing to life the advancements that have been made in the digital space through simulated virtual reality.

Visitors can also deep dive into Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI's) core principles and the evolution of tech initiatives in the Digital Tree exhibit, according to a note circulated by IT Ministry.

Another useful tool for delegates and attendees will be the G20 India mobile app, which will provide updated information about the Summit. Its other features include G20 India's event calendar, virtual tours, navigation amongst others.

India in its capacity the the current president of the G-20 grouping of the world's biggest economies is all set to host the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. PTI MBI SKU DRR DRR