Gabriel India names Atul Jaggi as new MD

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Automotive component manufacturer Gabriel India on Friday elevated Atul Jaggi as its new Managing Director.

Jaggi replaces Manoj Kolhatkar who has decided to move on from the company.

Gabriel India, a unit of Anand Group, is one of country's largest providers of auto solutions in ride control systems and is strategically moving towards diversification of its product portfolio beginning with its entry into auto sunroofs segment.

"The Board has nominated Atul Jaggi, former Deputy MD of Gabriel India, as the successor for the post of Managing Director," the company said in a statement.

Jaggi has been associated with Gabriel for over 24 years.

Kolhatkar will continue to be with the company till October 17, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition, Gabriel India said.

"Given his (Jaggi) experience and deep knowledge of the auto sector, I am confident that he will carry forward the success of Gabriel to the next level," Gabriel India Executive Chairperson Anjali Singh said.

Gabriel India is also the leading manufacturer of shock absorbers for new generation vehicles in two- and three-wheeler segments in India, including EVs.

In 2023, Gabriel entered the automotive sunroof segment in alliance with Dutch-based Inalfa Roof systems to manufacture sunroofs for the Indian automotive market. PTI MSS HVA