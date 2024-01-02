GACL ties up with Vedanta to explore opportunities in caustic-chlorine, other businesses

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with Vedanta Aluminium for exploring various business opportunities in the areas of caustic-chlorine and other allied businesses.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) envisages to recognize the potential of adding value to the business of both GACL and Vedanta Aluminium by adopting a collaborative approach in common business interests to achieve synergy, GACL said in a regulatory filing.

Vedanta Aluminium is a business of Vedanta Ltd.

Accordingly, both the companies desire to explore the opportunities for cooperation in greater detail so that the resources could be pooled together in a mutually beneficial manner, it said.

"With this MoU, both companies have, in-principle, agreed to jointly explore the business opportunities either in the form of joint venture project or through contractual arrangements of mutual interest," it added.

Gujarat-based GACL has a production capacity of 8,52,400 tonne per annum with manufacturing facilities spread over four complexes, two each in Vadodara and Dahej.