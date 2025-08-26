Gadchiroli will be made a leading district in terms of development, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday greeted the people of Gadchiroli district on its foundation day and said his government is committed to making it a leading district in terms of development.

Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra will complete 43 years of its formation on August 26.

Extending his wishes, Fadnavis, who is the guardian minister of Gadchiroli, said the district had remained deprived of development for decades, but since 2014 it has been brought into the mainstream.

"Our top priority has been to free Gadchiroli from Maoism and set up industries there, provide education and employment for its residents and infrastructure. Today, nearly half of the district has become Maoism-free. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target of making the entire country free of Maoism by March 2026, and we are working in that direction," Fadnavis said in his message.

The CM praised the role of police and C-60 commandos of state police in fighting Naxals, adding initiatives like the 'Police Dadalora Khidki' have turned law enforcers into pioneers of development.

"We are moving rapidly towards transforming Gadchiroli into the country's steel city, with investments of around Rs 1 lakh crore flowing into the district. While doing so, equal emphasis is being laid on protecting its water, land, forests and environment," he said.

Listing developmental works, the CM asserted that Gadchiroli is progressing strongly on all fronts with active cooperation of its people.

"Because of the strong support of Gadchiroli's citizens, the development process has gained momentum. I extend heartfelt greetings to all residents on the district's foundation day," Fadnavis added. PTI MR RSY