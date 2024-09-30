Gadkari approves 11,000 cr for road development in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved Rs 11,000 crore for the development of roads in Chhattisgarh, an official statement said on Monday.

This funding will support the development of four major national highways and promote industrial growth of the state, according to a statement from the office of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo.

Gadkari made this announcement during a review meeting with the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister in New Delhi.

As per the statement, during the meeting, Gadkari emphasised the need to address obstacles related to project delays, directing the forest department to expedite clearances and resolve any pending issues.

He also urged for the timely completion of all ongoing and proposed projects.

The four main projects discussed in the meeting are the Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B), Basna to Sarangarh (Manikpur) feeder route, Sarangarh to Raigarh feeder route, and Raipur-Lakhanadon economic corridor.

The total length of these projects is 236.1 km, the statement said.

It further said instructions were given to complete the Raipur-Visakhapatnam road and Bilaspur-Urga-Pathalgaon road under NHAI within the time limit. PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL