Gadkari approves Rs 2,249 cr for construction of Lada-Sarli section on Frontier Highway in Arunachal

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved Rs 2,248.94 crore for the construction of the Lada-Sarli section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh on EPC mode, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Gadkari said that this vital project, dedicated to providing a swift communication network for security forces, is poised to stimulate economic activities, fostering reverse migration towards vibrant border areas.

Additionally, the road transport and highways minister said it has established essential road infrastructure, connecting crucial river basins and facilitating the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state.

Gadkari further said this greenfield road project holds promise for tourism, catering to sparsely populated areas of Upper Arunachal, and anticipating increased traffic in the future.

According to the official statement, he also approved Rs 1014.59 crore for the construction of the Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar – Gandhigram section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gadkari said that this transformative 61.55 km road, developed on EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode, promises enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic development.

He said crucially, the Frontier Highway aims to curb migration, encouraging reverse migration towards Arunachal Pradesh's border regions.