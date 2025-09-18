Gadkari asks global investors to explore opportunities in India

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged global investors to invest in India, saying the country offers not only a huge skilled workforce but also a government with a pro-investment approach.

Addressing a session virtually at the ICC Global Summit 2025 here, the road transport and highways minister said India is doing an excellent job, particularly in the development of indigenous fuel, especially alternative and biofuels.

"I encourage global investors and stakeholders to explore the opportunities that India and Maharashtra present. Together, let us build a future of shared prosperity and sustainable growth," Gadkari said.

Given its increasing GDP growth, available skilled engineering manpower, good infrastructure, and strong political support, India is the best destination for investors, he added.

The minister said the country has the availability of huge, skilled manpower, and the raw material cost is lower compared to the rest of the world, and for this reason, the products are also quality products.

"We are very much committed to the quality. We want to reduce the cost of production without compromising the quality. And that is the reason why it is a win-win situation for all the people in the world," Gadkari said.

India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, driven by our young talent, strong infrastructure, and innovation in technology and sustainable energy, he pointed out.

"Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we are committed to building a USD 5 trillion economy and realising the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' The government is working relentlessly to reduce logistics costs, develop green fuels, promote renewable energy, and strengthen road, rail, and waterways connectivity to make India a global hub for business and manufacturing," Gadkari stated.

Stating that India is doing an excellent job, particularly in the development of indigenous fuel, especially alternative and biofuels, Gadkari said, "We are working on ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, LNG, electrics and at the same time, we are also working on hydrogen, where various companies, like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Reliance, HPCL, IOCL and NTPC, are involved".

"We have the highest priority for the development of hydrogen in the country. We are now successfully in the position to start our railway on hydrogen?" "But the problem is that 1 kg of hydrogen needs 50 units of electricity. The cost in India (for producing hydrogen) comes to Rs 250-200 rupees (per kg). My target is to make hydrogen available at USD 1 (Rs 88.12) per kg," Gadkari said, adding that it is a very difficult task. But we are working on that. PTI IAS BAL BAL BAL