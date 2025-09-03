Gadkari chairs workshop aimed at seamless urban connectivity

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday chaired consultation workshop on innovative policy interventions for construction of ring roads, bypasses for seamless urban connectivity.

According to an official statement, the workshop highlighted the government's commitment to creating world-class, sustainable, and future-ready transport infrastructure, with a special focus on easing congestion around rapidly growing urban areas.

The dignitaries discussed a range of innovative policy interventions, including the construction of ring roads and bypasses, to divert traffic from city centres, thereby decongesting urban National Highways, it added.

"Key discussions also focused on adopting value capture financing models to ensure sustainable funding, and aligning infrastructure development with city master plans for seamless integration," the statement said, adding that these measures are expected to not only enhance mobility but also promote planned and regulated development in the influence zones of ring roads and bypasses. PTI BKS TRB