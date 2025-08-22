Gadkari, CM Yadav to inaugurate MP's longest flyover in Jabalpur on Saturday

Jabalpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A 7-km-long flyover in Jabalpur, the longest such structure in Madhya Pradesh which also features a single-span cable-stayed bridge, will be inaugurated on Saturday, six years after its foundation stone was laid.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the state's longest and most advanced flyover in Jabalpur on Saturday (August 23), officials said on Friday.

Built between Madan Mahal and Damoh Naka, the elevated corridor is 6.855-km-long and has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 1,052 crore, they said, adding the project marks a milestone in modern urban traffic management and development.

The flyover will reduce the travel time between Madan Mahal and Damoh Naka from 40-45 minutes now to just 6-7 minutes, leading to saving of time and fuel as well as lower pollution levels, the officials said.

A key feature of the project is a 192-metre single-span cable-stayed bridge built over a Railway line. The corridor also includes three bow-string bridges -- two at Ranital and one at Baldeobagh -- each 70 metres long and constructed entirely of steel.

Authorities stated that about 50,000 saplings have been planted under the flyover to promote greenery and control pollution. Facilities such as a basketball court, open gym and children's park have also been developed beneath the structure.

Ten directional sign boards have been installed to ease travel.

The project blends modern infrastructure with Jabalpur's cultural and historical heritage and is expected to support business activity and enhance commuting convenience for citizens and tourists, they added.

Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of the flyover in 2019.

In September 2023, ahead of the state assembly polls, then-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had inaugurated one section of the flyover -- from Chhoti Line to Gulati Petrol Pump. PTI LAL RSY