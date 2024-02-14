Advertisment
#Business

Gadkari inspects construction work of Faridabad bypass site, DND Sohna highway

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inspected the construction work of the Faridabad Bypass site and that of DND Sohna Highway on National Highway-148, including the road connecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Advertisment

The project, being developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana on hybrid annuity mode, spans 33 km, and will come up at a cost of Rs 3,565 crore, according to an official statement.

This infrastructure initiative seamlessly interlinks major highways -- Direct Noida Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport connectivity highway, the statement said.

Encompassing a six-lane access-controlled highway with three-lane service roads on both sides in the brownfield stretch, the urban project integrates eight elevated sections -- having a total length of 12.034 km -- and 10 flyovers.

A noise barrier along elevated sections will mitigate noise pollution, the statement added. PTI BKS TRB

Advertisment
Subscribe