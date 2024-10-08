Gadkari launches Humsafar Policy to provide essential facilities on national highways

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the 'Humsafar Policy' to provide essential facilities like clean toilets and baby care rooms along the country's national highways network.

The Humsafar Policy will see the introduction of facilities, such as clean toilets, baby care rooms, provisions for wheelchairs, EV charging stations, parking spaces, and dormitory services at fuel stations, according to a statement.

The policy will also offer a convenient, safe, and enjoyable experience for highway users while empowering entrepreneurs, generating jobs, and enhancing livelihoods for service providers, the statement said.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Gadkari said the Humsafar brand will become synonymous with utmost safety and comfort for travellers and drivers along the nation's world-class highway network.

"If one is collecting the toll, then one has to ensure the safety and comfort of travellers," Gadkari said.

He also emphasised the need to deliver high-quality and standardised services across the national highways.

Gadkari said local marginal sections of the society will benefit from this initiative.

He underscored that this scheme will help the facilitation of a smooth, safe and pleasant journey for users.

It will be environment friendly and has been prepared to keep the ecology and cleanliness in perspective, the minister said.

He also said that water conservation, soil conservation, waste recycling, and solar energy, among others, have been kept in mind while formulating this policy.

The minister asked petrol pump owners alongside national highways to ensure basic amenities at the petrol pump as per norms.

He said it is mandatory for petrol pumps along the highways to keep the washroom clean and also open for public use.

"I have seen that at many petrol pumps, the washrooms are locked. It is mandatory for petrol pumps on highways to keep washrooms clean and open for public use. Failure to do so can lead to closure of petrol pumps," he added.

Gadkari said the Modi government remains fully committed to delivering top-notch amenities across our highway network, ensuring a fast and seamless travel experience for all.

According to the statement, the policy also outlines rigorous provisions for monitoring and inspection of the registered service providers for maintaining the standard of the facilities and ensuring quality services to the commuters.

"Regular inspections will be conducted by a third-party agency appointed by the authority," the statement said, adding that email/ SMS alerts will be sent to service providers in case their ratings fall below an average of 3 stars, and more frequent inspections will be carried out on such facilities with a low score.

The policy titled 'Humsafar Policy' for onboarding service providers of the existing/ upcoming facilities along National Highways was approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on July 19, 2024.

Existing and upcoming service providers shall be eligible to be onboarded under the Humsafar Policy under the following 4 categories -- eateries (restaurant/ food court/ dhaba), fuel stations, eateries fuel stations and trauma centres.