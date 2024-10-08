Gadkari launches Humsafar Policy to provide slew of facilities along national highways

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched 'Humsafar Policy' as part of which essential facilities such as clean toilets, baby care rooms will be provided along the country's national highways network.

The Humsafar Policy will see the introduction of facilities, such as clean toilets, baby care rooms, provisions for wheelchairs, EV charging stations, parking spaces, and dormitory services at fuel stations, according to a statement.

The policy will also offer a convenient, safe, and enjoyable experience for highway users, while empowering entrepreneurs, generating jobs, and enhancing livelihoods for service providers, as per the statement.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Gadkari said the Humsafar brand will become synonymous with utmost safety and comfort for travellers and drivers along the nation's world-class highway network.

He also emphasised on the need to deliver high quality, standardised services across the national highways.

Gadkari said the Modi government remains fully committed to delivering top-notch amenities across our highway network, ensuring a fast and seamless travel experience for all. PTI BKS TRB