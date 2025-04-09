Gadkari makes case for increasing share of farm sector in GDP to 22 pc

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday has made a case for increasing the share of agriculture in India's GDP to 22 per cent from the current 14 per cent, saying it would help prevent migration of rural youth to cities.

Speaking at an event here, Gadkari also pitched for diversification of agriculture towards energy.

He said, "65 per cent of India's working population who works in the farm sector contributes only 14 per cent of GDP. If the share of agriculture in India's GDP goes up from 14 per cent to 22 per cent, no rural youth will migrate to cities." The minister also underlined the need for soil testing to increase productivity.

Gadkari emphasised the need to reduce import of fossil fuels by encouraging production of bio-fuels and green hydrogen in India.

Currently, India imports fossil fuels worth Rs 22 lakh crore per year.

He said it is a dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India the world's third largest economy. PTI BKS TRB TRB