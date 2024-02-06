Gadkari pitches for permanent cadre for NHAI

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday made a strong case for a permanent cadre for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Advertisment

Addressing an event here, he said that once there is a permanent cadre of NHAI, the staff can be send to IITs for further technical trainings.

The road transport and highways minister said there can be bonafide mistakes, which have to be rectified and also urged the officials to take quick decisions and not keep files pending.

"Presently, in NHAI, people come on deputation... those who join any organisation as permanent employee, display a sense of ownership," he said.

Advertisment

"We need to develop an independent cadre for NHAI," Gadkari added.

Meanwhile, the minister expressed concern over the rise in the number of accident black spots on national highways.

At present, more than 9,000 black spots have been identified.

Advertisment

The ministry has set a challenging target of rectifying all black spots in the country by March 2025.

Stretches of about 500 metres on national highways where at least five accidents have taken place during three years, resulting in 10 fatalities, are designated as accident black spots.

NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in the country. PTI BKS RAM