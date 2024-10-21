Gadkari reviews national highway projects of north eastern states

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday reviewed national highways projects of north eastern states in a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and senior officials.

According to an official statement, Gadkari reviewed the progress of 15 national highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh, 38 in Manipur, and 16 in Tripura.

The statement said that the union minister stressed the timely project completion, boosting connectivity in the North-East, and driving economic growth.

The meeting was also attended by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, and the Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha.

Union Ministers of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, were also present at the meeting, along with senior officials from the ministry. PTI BKS DR