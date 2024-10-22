Gadkari reviews progress of key national highway projects in Assam, Sikkim, Mizoram

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday held a comprehensive review meeting in Delhi to assess the progress of key National Highway projects in Assam, Sikkim, and Mizoram.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, the meeting was attended by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, union ministers of state for Road Transport Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim R&B Minister Nar Bahadur Dahal, Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Duhoma, and other senior officials.

The statement said, Gadkari reviewed the progress of 57 National Highway projects spanning 1,001 km in Assam.

The discussion centred on accelerating the pace of mobility infrastructure, while ensuring sustainability and cost-efficiency, it added.

Advertisment

The statement said these efforts are aimed at significantly boosting regional connectivity, raising economic growth, and transforming the state's infrastructure landscape for long-term benefits.

Gadkari also assessed the progress of 21 National Highway projects covering 309 km in Sikkim.

The meeting highlighted the urgency of expediting infrastructure development with a focus on sustainability and cost-efficiency. This approach aims to enhance connectivity, drive economic growth, and support long-term progress in Sikkim. PTI BKS DRR