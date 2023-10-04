Nitin Gadkari takes test ride of Sky Bus in Sharjah

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari visited the Pilot Certification and Experience Centre of uSky Technology and took a test ride of the Sky Bus to experience the safety and evacuation in Sharjah, UAE, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

uSky Technology has developed Sky Bus solutions, and iSky Mobility has tied up with uSky to bring these mobility services to India, it said.

According to the statement, Sky Bus offers a sustainable, congestion-free urban mobility solution, reducing pollution and traffic congestion while providing efficient mobility for urban residents.

Its elevated rail cable system minimises land use, making it a valuable addition to the nation's mobility infrastructure, it added.