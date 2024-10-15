Gadkari urges automobile industry to promote ethanol, flex fuels

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked representatives of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to look into ways of making ethanol and flex fuels more acceptable to the public.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in a post on X said, Gadkari chaired a review meeting with representatives of SIAM at Transport Bhawan to discuss the readiness of the automobile industry for ethanol and flex fuels.

The dialogue discussed how the industry is preparing to launch ethanol-powered vehicles in the coming months, it added.

"He asked SIAM members to look into ways of making them more acceptable to the public, citing Brazil’s successful integration of flex fuels and biofuels in its transportation," MoRTH said.

Gadkari also engaged in an insightful discussion on how a shift to biofuels from fossil fuels will aid India in being self-reliant, reduce pollution and annual import of fossil fuels, and help consumers receive fuels at lesser price — all while benefitting our farmers. PTI BKS DR