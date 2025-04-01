Gaggal Airport in Himachal bags first spot in Customer Satisfaction Survey 2024

Dharamsala (HP), Apr 1 (PTI) Gaggal Airport in Himachal's Kangra district has bagged the top position in the Customer Satisfaction Survey (2024) Awards for domestic airports.

Rajahmundry Airport and Madurai Airport bagged second and third spot, respectively.

The award was presented by Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar to Airport Director, Gaggal Dhirender Singh on annual day of AAI, held on Sunday and Monday in Delhi, officials said.

It recognises the airport's excellence in passenger experience and service quality. The survey was conducted among over 100 domestic airports across the country.

The top three airports have set new benchmarks in passenger experience and service quality, reaffirming AAI's commitment to excellence, Kumar said, emphasizing that AAI continues to focus on enhancing airport infrastructure, optimizing service efficiency, and elevating the overall travel experience for passengers.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Dhirender Singh said the airport would continue to strive for maintaining its top position in customer satisfaction.

He informed that flights from Dharamsala to Dehradun and Jaipur have been approved by AAI and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). IndiGo Airlines is expected to commence operations on these new routes soon.

During the upcoming tourist season, daily 18 flights would connect Gaggal with Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla, he added.