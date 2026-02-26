GAIL breaks ground for 30-acre R&D centre in Haryana

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming R&D Centre at Sohna, Haryana.

Spread over 30 acres, the upcoming facility is envisioned as a state-of-the-art innovation hub aimed at strengthening GAIL's technological capabilities across its core natural gas business and emerging clean energy segments, the company said in a statement.

The centre will be developed over 85,000 square metres and will house seven key research verticals, including natural gas pipeline integrity and asset management, natural gas applications and NG/CO₂ valorisation, petrochemicals and polymers, renewables, biotechnology, nanotechnology, and advanced analytical sciences.

The centre will also feature advanced pilot-scale infrastructure such as closed-loop pipeline testing systems, linear pull-through rigs, and pilot reactors for polymer development and natural gas/CO₂ valorisation. These facilities are designed to enable validation of new processes, materials and sustainable energy solutions under industry-relevant conditions.

GAIL said the R&D centre will play a strategic role in advancing indigenous technology development, strengthening collaboration with academia and startups, and supporting India's energy transition.

The company reiterated its commitment to building an institution of excellence aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and innovation-led growth. PTI ANZ HVA