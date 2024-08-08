GAIL, Rajasthan govt entity to set up 1 GW solar projects, operate gas-based power plants

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) on Thursday signed a pact to explore setting up 1 GW solar and wind projects as well as jointly operating gas-based power plants in the state.

A non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here between the two entities, GAIL said in a statement.

"With an intent of optimising the operations of gas-based power plants in Rajasthan, RRVUNL and GAIL shall explore the possibility of transferring RRVUNL's gas-based power plant located in Dholpur and Ramgarh, Rajasthan to a proposed joint venture company between GAIL and RRVUNL," it said.

The two will work together towards setting up of around 1,000 MW of solar and wind projects in suitable land parcels, it added without giving investment and other details.

"Detailed due diligence/feasibility studies for each project shall be carried out for establishing techno-commercial viability of the projects before forming joint venture company," the statement said.

GAIL through its natural gas pipeline network of around 1,090 kms supplies gas to industrial customers in the catchment area of Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Khuskhera, Kota, Jaisalmer and Chittorgarh region in Rajasthan including Chambal Fertilizers and Shriram Fertilizers.

GAIL also supplies gas to 19 city gas distribution entities in Kota, Bhilwara, Bhiwadi, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur and various other districts of Rajasthan to residential, commercial, small industrial and transport sector for promoting green and clean energy.

GAIL owns and operates 1,427 kms long Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline. Major portion of LPG pipeline (694 kms) is operational in Rajasthan from Abu Road to Alwar. GAIL is also contributing to Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme in Rajasthan by providing polymers for manufacturing HDPE pipes, ensuring tap water supply to every rural household. PTI ANZ HVA